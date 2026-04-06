"An unprecedented precedent and a conflict of interest"... Al-Hilal lashes out at CAF over the Nahda Berkane crisis

The fallout from the ongoing crisis between Al-Hilal and their rivals Renaissance Berkane continues, following the Sudanese club’s complaint to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) regarding the eligibility of player Hamza Al-Mousawi to feature in the two sides’ matches in the quarter-finals of the African Champions League.

The Moroccan side had secured their place in the semi-finals following a 1-1 draw in Morocco, before sealing victory in the return leg with a 1-0 win in Rwanda.

Al-Hilal’s management believes the player’s participation was unlawful, asserting that he was ineligible to play in the two matches due to proven use of performance-enhancing substances, which prompted the club to demand an urgent and comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Video | Abou Treika drops a bombshell regarding Salah’s departure… and cites Klopp

After the Morocco-Senegal crisis... Africa is changing forever

Conte clarifies his stance on coaching the Italian national team again

Koeman receives an early blow ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Mysterious decision sparks outrage

In an official statement issued on Monday evening, Al-Hilal expressed its deep concern over developments in the case, noting that it had received Nahda Berkane’s response submitted to the African Union’s Disciplinary Committee in case number DC23337.

The statement clarified that the lifting of the player’s provisional suspension on 14 March 2026 came following a request submitted by Renaissance Berkane via an email sent at exactly 23:20 on the night the suspension was imposed.

Al-Hilal added that the African Union approved this request within just three days, without providing any clear justification, without holding a hearing, or fulfilling the conditions set out in Articles 35 and 36 of the 2021 FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations, nor were any other parties involved in the case notified or consulted.

A massacre in the making... 8 Manchester United players to make way for the dream deal

A surprise recommendation... Bruno Fernandes nominates his successor at Manchester United A comparison reveals the truth... Why do Arbeloa’s mistakes seem more serious than Alonso’s defeats? Arbeloa in a bind over Real Madrid star

An unprecedented move

The statement emphasised that lifting a provisional suspension within just two days, in a case involving a confirmed violation linked to the use of performance-enhancing drugs, and without following the usual legal procedures, constitutes an unprecedented precedent and raises genuine concerns regarding the future of the enforcement of anti-doping rules in African football.

Al-Hilal also noted that recent correspondence from the African Union contained no mention of the resignation of the official who issued the decision to lift the provisional suspension, a decision which lies at the heart of the current dispute.

Free transfers... Real Madrid and Barcelona duo top the golden line-up

From La Masia to the stands... What is happening with Hamza Abdelkarim?

€1.4 billion... What is the truth behind Beckham’s bid to sign Ronaldo?

Paris Saint-Germain snatches Barcelona’s target

Conflict of interest

The Sudanese club confirmed that it expects this official to step down voluntarily, or for the African Union to appoint another official to hear the case, warning that it will submit a formal request to raise the issue of conflict of interest if this does not happen before the hearing.

The statement revealed that the hearing will be held on 9 April 2026, 26 days after the decision to lift the suspension and just two days before the semi-final clash, which adds to the sensitivity of the situation.

Al-Hilal concluded its statement by emphasising that it would present all these facts during the hearing, expressing its confidence that the African Union would take a decision that ensures justice is served and the integrity of the competition is upheld, whilst reiterating its full commitment to defending its rights and preserving the credibility of African football.