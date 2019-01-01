Ampomah eyeing starting spot at Fortuna Dusseldorf

The attacker talks about his desire for first team opportunity in the German top-flight

international Nana Opoku Ampomah is itching for his first start of the season for in the .

The summer signing is back in full contention for playing time after returning from an injury picked up a few days prior to the start of the league season.

He only made his first appearance in the top-flight on Sunday when Dusseldorf hosted .

"I am in perfect shape," says Ampomah, as reported by Footballghana.

"I feel ready. If the coach needs me, I want to help.

"The coach is the boss. He decides. Of course you always want to be in the starting eleven as a player.

"If it is not so, you have to stay positive and be ready when you come in."

Article continues below

Ampomah joined Dusseldorf from Belgian top-flight side Waasland-Beveren on a three-year contract.

Last season, the 23-year-old made 30 appearances for Waasland-Beveren, scoring eight times and providing seven assists.

His big Bundesliga break could be on Friday when the Flingeraner play as guests to .

