Amiens defender Chedjou expects tough clash against Nimes

The Cameroon international has charged the Unicorns to be battle-ready for their game at Stade des Costieres

defender Aurelien Chedjou has urged his side to expect a difficult game when they take on in Saturday’s game.

The Crocodiles are winless in their last three games, losing to and before drawing against just before the international break.

Aware of the desire of Bernard Blaquart’s men to return to winning ways, the 34-year-old has urged his side, who defeated last time out, to be ready against the Crocodiles.

"We must not stop at the Marseille match, but rather build on it,” Chedjou said in a pre-match press conference.

“Against Nimes, it will be difficult and we will have to be ready for the physical challenge.

"Tomorrow will be a fight, it's a team that does not lose anything and goes a long way, they know how to fill the gaps and recover balls, I do not expect an easy match."

Chedjou has settled in at Stade de la Licorne after joining the side from Turkish Super Lig club in the summer.

"When I arrived here, I immediately felt very comfortable, I am fortunate to have a technical staff that helps me, and with the passing years we see the job differently," he added.

Chedjou has made five appearances for Amiens and will hope to make his sixth start for the Unicorns at Stade des Costieres.