Amiens boss Tanchot confirms Zungu’s return after Rangers loan stint

The South Africa star has struggled to impress in Steven Gerrard's team this term and he is currently serving a ban for breach Covid-19 protocols

Amiens manager Oswald Tanchot has confirmed Bongani Zungu will return to the Ligue 2 side for next season after the expiry of his loan deal at Rangers.

The Gers boosted their midfield options with the signing of the 28-year-old last October, however, he has been restricted to just one Premiership start during his time with the club.

Aside from his struggles for playing time, Zungu has also been involved in off-field controversy having breached coronavirus lockdown rules in Scotland and he is currently serving a six-match ban.

The South Africa international won the Premiership title with Steven Gerrard’s side but Tanchot is ready to have him in his team as Amiens currently sit 10th on the Ligue 2 table.

Meanwhile, Mali's Molla Wague and Senegal's Racine Coly are expected to leave Stade de la Licorne at the end of the season for their return to Nantes and Nice, respectively.

"This season we have used 40 players which is far, far too much. It's hard to create anything with that turnaround,” Tanchot was quoted by Daily Record.

"For next season, we won't have the services of loan players Molla Wague and Racine Coly who will return to their parent club.

"But we will have Bongani Zungu back, who has a year left of his contract with us."

After the Covid-19 lockdown breach by Zungu and four academy players, Gerrard hinted that the Bafana Bafana midfielder might not stay at the club at the end of the season.

“I think that would be fair to say, yes,” Gerrard said when asked if the breach would limit Zungu’s chances of earning a permanent deal in Glasgow.

"That will take care of itself and we’ll move forward with the players who have remained professional and want to be part of a successful team.

“We spoke as a group and I explained the situation to them.

“We’re at such an important time of the season with the fixtures coming up that we can’t be worrying about it or letting our focus slide.”