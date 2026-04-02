Amid rumours surrounding the Saudi national team, Al-Ittihad makes a decision regarding Saad Al-Shehri’s future

Al-Ittifaq have made a decision regarding the future of their manager, Saad Al-Shehri, for next season, amid reports linking him with taking charge of the Saudi national team at the 2026 World Cup, succeeding French manager Hervé Renard.

Press reports had revealed that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation had been in contact with Saad Al-Shehri regarding the leadership of the senior national team in the coming period, succeeding Renard, a claim denied by his agent, Rafi Al-Shahrani.

The Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah reported that Al-Ittifaq had decided to put the contract renewal for coach Saad Al-Shehri on hold until the end of the current season, in order to assess his technical work with the team over the past period.

The Saudi coach took charge of Al-Ittihad in January 2025, succeeding Englishman Steven Gerrard, and has since recorded 20 wins in 44 matches, alongside 14 defeats, whilst 10 matches ended in draws.

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The newspaper explained that the intention within the Eastern club is to retain Saad Al-Shehri in his position as the team’s head coach for the coming season.

For his part, Saad Al-Shehri has already begun preparations for the coming season by holding a meeting with the technical committee to discuss various matters relating to the team’s needs, the players whose contracts are to be renewed, and those leaving the squad.

All these steps remain contingent on his position regarding the leadership of the Saudi national team in the coming period, particularly as his agent, Rafi’ Al-Shahrani, has confirmed that he would not hesitate to accept the role should an official offer be made.

It is worth noting that Al-Ittihad currently sit seventh in the Saudi Pro League table this season, on 39 points, three points behind Al-Ittihad, who occupy sixth place.