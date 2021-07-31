Ambrose: Tierney’s Arsenal switch is an inspiration for young Scottish players

The former Nigeria international played with the Gunners star before he left Celtic Park for another adventure at Hibernian in 2017

Former Celtic centre-back Efe Ambrose said Kieran Tierney’s move to Arsenal two years ago would serve as an inspiration for young Scottish players in the country.

The 24-year-old left-back joined the Gunners after 14 years at Celtic where he developed through their youth ranks and made a name for himself with his versatility.

Before Tierney’s switch to the Emirates Stadium, Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong are some of the players who left the Scottish top-flight for a new challenge in the Premier League.

Having spent over nine years in Scotland, Ambrose believes the Premiership is as competitive as the English top-tier.

"Tierney went to Arsenal but there have been some great players who left Celtic like Virgil van Dijk, Stuart Armstrong," the former Hibernian and Livingston defender told presenter Charlene Smith.

"There's been a few of them who have left to go to England and have done well. What I would say is there is an opportunity for anyone down (in England) to know the league is competitive and it's good.

"They have good players who can play in the Premiership, Championship and League One so for me, enjoy the opportunity and the platform to show yourself.

“I believe Tierney has done it for the young ones, so many young players will aspire to be like Tierney which is going to help the league. It doesn't matter where you play, once you have that belief and work hard, they can do it."

Meanwhile, the Scotland international was rewarded for his fine contributions to Mikel Arteta's team earlier this month with a contract extension that would keep him in North London until 2026.

Ambrose spent the majority of his spell in Scotland at Celtic Park but the Bhoys gave up their nine-year dominance in the Premiership last campaign.

With the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as Neil Lennon’s successor, the 32-year-old thinks the Australian coach faces an uphill task to upstage defending champions Rangers, who started their 2021-22 league campaign with a 3-0 win over Livingston on Saturday.

"It's not going to be an easy job looking at how Rangers are right now," he added.

"The form of Rangers is going to be a huge responsibility. And a huge commitment from him to turn things around very quickly. The Celtic fans are impatient so just want results, so it's going to be a huge task for him."