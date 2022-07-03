'Amazing sport!' - Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold spotted with Verstappen at F1's British Grand Prix

Sporting worlds collided this weekend, with the Reds star getting a taste of the action

Trent Alexander-Arnold has hailed Formula 1 as an "amazing" sport after the Liverpool right-back made a trip to the 2022 British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday, where he met world champion Max Verstappen and switched shirts with him.

The England defender was spotted after the race with the Dutchman, who also met his Reds team-mate Virgil van Dijk and Manchester City star Nathan Ake on an action-packed day that saw Carlos Sainz win his maiden race in the sport.

Alexander-Arnold was also caught during the pre-race grid walk for an interview with Sky Sports presenter Martin Brundle - and the Merseyside favourite was quick to say that while it was his first time at a race, he is a huge fan of the sport.

What has Alexander-Arnold said about F1?

"[It is my] first time, [but] hopefully the first of many," Alexander-Arnold stated. "I absolutely love F1 and it's so exciting to be here.

"It doesn't really allow me with my schedule, but I'm really happy to be here today. The excitement is my favourite bit. I grew up watching it with my dad and my family."

The star also weighed in on team-mate Mohamed Salah's new deal, adding: "Of course [I'm happy with it]. Hopefully, [we have] a few more years with him to win more trophies."

Verstappen continues crossover appeal

While world champion Verstappen missed out on a podium finish behind Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez and Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton, the Dutchman has already weighed in on footballing matters this term.

He previously joked about Hamilton being involved in one of the bids to take charge of Chelsea earlier this year, suggesting the Briton was a traitorous Arsenal supporter.

