Alphonso Davies is set to return for Bayern Munich against Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday after three months out with a heart condition.

The Canada left-back was diagnosed with mild myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, in January after contracting Covid-19.

After stringent medical tests Davies was cleared to return to training last month and is now in line to pull on a Bayern shirt for the first time since December.

What was said?

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann gave an update on Davies’ fitness at a press conference on Tuesday, telling reporters: “Alphonso Davies will be in the squad, and the results of his medical mean that he has been cleared to start.

“We will make a decision over the course of the day. In general, I am leaning towards having him in the starting XI."

One player Nagelsmann will definitely be without is full-back Bouna Sarr, who is struggling with a knee problem.

"He's dealing with a patellar tendon issue, and so we're currently discussing what we should do,” added the Bayern boss. “He won't play tomorrow."

The bigger picture

Davies has not featured for Bayern since the final game before the winter break against Wolfsburg on December 17.

He has missed 13 matches in that time having been a near ever-present during the first half of the campaign.

The full-back has also sat out six games for Canada, who beat Jamaica 4-0 last month to secure their place at the World Cup finals for the first time since 1986.

His return just in time for the season run-in is a significant boost for Bayern as they seek more domestic and European success.

Should they progress past Villarreal, Bayern will face either Liverpool or Benfica in the Champions League semi-finals as they attempt to lift the trophy for a seventh time.

The Bavarian giants are also looking to seal a record extending 10th successive Bundesliga title. Nagelsmann’s side are currently six points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund with six games to go.

