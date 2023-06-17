'I'm stuck there' - Alphonso Davies bemoans Bayern Munich role amid Real Madrid transfer links

Alphonso Davies has revealed that he is unhappy with his role at Bayern Munich amid links with Real Madrid.

WHAT HAPPENED? Davies has spoken to a German podcast called 'Say Less' and has revealed that he is angry at being shunted to left-back, as he insists he was signed by Bayern to replace iconic winger Arjen Robben. Davies has made a total of 126 appearances at left-back, and has played on the wing on just 22 occasions during his time in the Bundesliga.

WHAT THEY SAID: Davies said: "I was signed to replace Arjen Robben and when David Alaba got injured, I was then used as a full-back. And now, three, four years later, I'm stuck there." He added that he was "waiting for the chance to play further forward" but it does not appear likely.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real have come into the picture as a possible destination for Davies this summer if he decides to leave Bayern. His agent has confirmed that there has been no contact with the Bavarian club over a new deal, and has also talked up the prospect of his client playing for Los Blancos. He has two years left on his deal so it remains to be seen what kind of fee Bayern would demand.

WHAT NEXT? Bayern are set to play Manchester City in Japan on July 26 as they kick off pre-season; it remains to be seen if Davies will still be on their books at that time.