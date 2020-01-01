"We call him 'Lewangoalski'" - Davies hails Bayern forward as the world's best striker

Robert Lewandowski again showed his class as Munich wrapped up the Bundesliga title at Werder Bremen on Tuesday night

Alphonso Davies hailed Robert Lewandowski as the best striker in the world after his goal clinched an eighth straight title for .

Bayern saw off lowly 1-0 on Tuesday, claiming the points required to seal another championship with two games to spare.

Lewandowski's 31st Bundesliga strike of a record-breaking campaign was enough for victory, controlling Jerome Boateng's lofted pass on his chest and firing into the net late in the first half.

The international's latest exploits earned praise from Davies, who was sent off 11 minutes from time.

"We call him 'Lewangoalski' for that reason," the left-back said. "He's a top striker, the top in the world. Coming in and scoring 31 goals, it's unbelievable."

Davies also took the opportunity to laud head coach Hansi Flick, who has overseen 26 wins in 29 games in all competitions after a tough start to the season under previous boss Niko Kovac.

"Incredible. He's a good coach, he expects a lot from his players," Davies said of his coach. "We know we have to battle each and every game for everything."

The Werder game proved a mixed affair for Davies prior to the title celebrations as he again impressed before being dismissed following a seemingly innocuous incident.

"Unfortunately, anger comes into play," he explained. "I got a yellow card, apologies for that. The second yellow card, I don't know what happened, I tried to run backwards, he came into me.

"It's the referee's decision, so I apologise to everyone. That's not the FC Bayern way, but I'm happy we can win the championship."

Davies had registered the Bundesliga's fastest speed since Opta data collection began in the first half, his new 36.51km/h record prompting a smile at full-time.

"I just do my job I guess," the teenager said. "I don't know when that happened, I just do my job trying to get the ball back defensively. I'm happy I can break a record."

The Canadian has been one of the breakthrough stars since the German league's return, with much of the footballing world tuning in to see the Bayern star's evolution as a left back.