Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Alli forced off with suspected hamstring injury in Fulham win

The midfielder has added to the mounting injury crisis at Spurs and could now face a spell on the sidelines

Tottenham's Dele Alli looks to have suffered a hamstring injury in Spurs’ 2-1 win against Fulham.

The England international looked to have overstretched when reaching for the ball near the end of the game and instantly clutched the back of his leg.

Alli then appeared to be in some pain as he sat upright by the advertising boards and he was ultimately replaced by Georges-Kevin Nkoudou with just four minutes of normal time left.

