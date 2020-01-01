Alli checking in with Tottenham youngsters during 'tough' coronavirus lockdown

The United Kingdom is currently in state of emergency, but the England star is doing his bit to help his younger Spurs team-mates

Dele Alli is taking it upon himself to help 's youngsters navigate their way through the difficulties of life under lockdown.

The spread of the coronavirus has led to tight restrictions in many countries, with social distancing measures effectively confining many to their homes.

With sport across the globe on hold and daily life also severely disrupted, Alli is trying to do his bit to help his more youthful team-mates.

"As a more experienced player, I've been speaking to the younger lads and just making sure they are alright," he told Sky Sports.

"Even for myself, speaking to other people and trying to make sure I'm not in my little bubble here and that I reach out and communicate with other people.

"No one has been in this situation before, it's tough for everyone to deal with, everyone is in the same boat.

"I think it is great that people are using social media and different platforms to find ways to try and help any way they can."

The restrictions were in place over Alli's 24th birthday earlier this month and he shared a social media post showing some rather subdued celebrations in isolation.

But the international has been able to stay in touch with the Spurs squad via regular videoconference training sessions involving the whole team.

"Being stuck at home on your birthday isn't the most ideal thing, but I made as much fun of it as I could. It was a little bit of fun, I tried to keep it light-hearted," he said.

"We've been doing a Zoom session every morning at 11 o'clock, which is good because it keeps us in a routine.

"You have to get up early, eat well and do those sessions, which have been tough but also good as you get to see the boys every day."

Alli went on to express his gratitude towards the NHS staff working on the frontlines in the continued fight against Covid-19, adding: "Everyone realises how much they are helping; we cannot thank them enough for their dedication and they deserve all the credit they are going to get.

"It's a real eye-opener, not only for footballers but for everyone. We take everything for granted, even being able to leave the house, let alone going to training every day and doing something I love so much. I will always be grateful for it."