Alfred Gomis: Collision with Moses Simon rules Dijon goalkeeper out for months

The Senegal international suffered the injury after a coming together with the Nantes forward in their Ligue 1 meeting on Saturday

have revealed goalkeeper Alfred Gomis will miss two to three months of action after injuring his right knee in the club’s encounter with on Saturday.

The game at Stade Gaston Gerard ended 3-3, but the shot-stopper sustained the injury after a coming together with Nigerian forward Moses Simon on the half-hour mark.

Moses was substituted in the 43rd-minute, while Gomis stayed on till half-time, before Runar Alex Runarsson replaced him for the second-half.

The finalist with will now miss most of the 17th-placed club’s relegation run-in after the Reds revealed the extent of his injury on Monday.

“The MRI performed on Monday confirmed the initial diagnosis: it is indeed a rupture of the posterior cruciate ligament of the right knee,” a statement on Dijon’s website read.

“This injury should not require surgery. The Senegalese goalkeeper should be unavailable for a period of two to three months.

“The entire club wishes Alfred a good recovery and rapid rehabilitation.”

Point Infirmerie #DFCO : l'IRM a confirmé une rupture du ligament croisé postérieur du genou droit pour @AlfredGom1s



Durée estimée d'indisponibilité : entre 2 et 3 mois



+ d'infos ➡️ https://t.co/owceN4cAgJ



Bon rétablissement Alfred ! Force à toi ! pic.twitter.com/xM3EgjTnjW — Dijon FCO (@DFCO_Officiel) February 10, 2020

Gomis has played 19 times in the French top flight this season having joined from side in August 2019.

Dijon have picked up 25 points from 24 games and are just one point above 18th-placed who have 24 points.

The Reds host on Wednesday, February 12 in the Coupe de quarter-final, seeking a place in the final four of the competition.

Stephane Jobard’s side play in their next league match on Saturday, February 15, as they seek to end a run of two games without a win in Ligue 1.