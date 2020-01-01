Alexander Djiku: France-born defender reveals Ghana ambitions after international debut

The 26-year-old Strasbourg centre-back opens up on his new career with the Black Stars

defender Alexander Djiku wants to cement a permanent place in the national team after earning his first call-up for friendlies against Mali and earlier this month.

Born in , the centre-back of Ghanaian descent made his first appearance for the Black Stars in a 3-0 loss to Mali, three days before making a second outing in a 5-1 triumph over .

His inclusion in Ghana's set-up is part of the football association's new policy to broaden the Black Stars' talent pool with players of Ghanaian descent in the diaspora.

More teams

"I have always had this goal of playing for Ghana at the back of my mind and the federation has been following me since my time with Bastia," Djiku said, as reported by Footballghana.

"I gave myself time to reflect for a long time but, at 26, I am coming of age and now is the right time to accept this selection. Before, I was focused on my club career but I felt that becoming international would accompany my progress.

"I'm very happy to have joined this group but now it's up to me to work every day to be called up again and integrate into the team for good.

"First, it will obviously be necessary to qualify for [Afcon] in 2022, and then, why not win it? The Black Stars often qualify but they never won a trophy [since 1982]. They were semi-finalists [in 2012, 2013, 2017], and in the final [in 2010, 2015], so it's a major objective.

"Afterwards, we will also have to think about the World Cup in 2022. I remember their run in in 2010 when they reached the quarter-finals ... Why not do the same type of course again?"

Article continues below

The Black Stars next assemble for a 2022 qualifying double-header against Sudan in November.

CK Akonnor's side are eyeing a 23rd appearance at the continental championship where they will look to win a fifth title on the back of recent disappointments. Last year, they were eliminated at the Round of 16 stage.

Ghana's 2022 World Cup qualification process begins next year.