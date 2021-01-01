Al-Duhail's Olunga speaks on ‘difficult and important’ Al Ahli Emir Cup encounter

Should the Harambee Star play, it would be the third game for him after he joined them from Kashiwa Reysol

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga has stated Al-Duhail SC are ready to face and beat Al Ahli in an Emir Cup Round of 16 encounter on Monday.

Olunga said the Al Ahli game should be taken with seriousness since it is going to be very tough, but banked his hope of progressing on the readiness of his new teammates.

“An important and a difficult game awaits us but we as much are ready for it and everyone is working hard to see of the opponents and reach the next round,” the former Thika United star told the club’s website.

Olunga added he will be waiting to see whether the coach will draft him into the starting XI for the Monday encounter, but stressed he is ready to offer help if and when he is called upon.

“For now, it is the coach to make that decision but I am very much ready to help the team whenever it wants me in all the competitions. We will play in every match looking only for victories,” the former and forward added.

“I have already played two games with the team and the next one is going to be my third. Football is the same it has no difference regardless of the place or region. In Doha, or any other country it is just the same.

“The most important element is the adaptation with the team and I am very happy to be with the team and the teammates now.”

Olunga’s affirmation of readiness comes a day after his former coach at Gor Mahia Frank Nuttall hailed his move to Al-Duhail.

“Congratulations and good luck to [Michael] Olunga on his recent move to . At Gor Mahia, in our unbeaten season of 2015, he scored a total of 35 goals for club and country,” Nuttall said on Sunday.

“During this time he was also studying engineering at the university and going without salary due to financial difficulties at the club.

“He would often turn up for training drained by exams and having no money, so I would tell him to get a massage and have a sleep at the back of the grandstand but just be ready for the next match!

“He always was! By the way, many people used to tell me not to pick him, that he wasn’t good enough, that he wouldn’t score goals!”