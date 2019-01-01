Al Ahly determined to sign Kaizer Chiefs forward Billiat - Mupandare

Despite talks that the Egyptian giants are still keen to land the Zimbabwean star, Billiat says he remains contracted at Amakhosi

Zimbabwe national team manager Wellington Mupandare has confirmed that Al Ahly is still determined to acquire Kaizer Chiefs striker Khama Billiat.

The report comes after the Egyptians showed their affection for the Warriors and Amakhosi forward when the Warriors met the Pharaohs last Friday during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener.

“It seems they are determined to have him here. They have inquired about him, but there is nothing concrete yet. It is only inquiries,” Mupandare said as quoted by NewsDay website.

The Red Devils were reportedly interested in signing the former Cape Town striker when he was still on Mamelodi Sundowns books a few seasons ago.

“I appreciate the Egyptians’ love for me, but I have a contract which I have to respect. My focus right now is on the Afcon,” said Billiat.

Billiat caught the attention of the Red Devils when he contributed to the Brazilians 2016 glory as they defeated Ahly’s rivals in the final.

Just before joining the Soweto giants ahead of the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) season, the 28-year-old star was linked with a move to Europe and to Ahly, but he opted to join Chiefs.

However, a number of Egyptian supporters have reportedly asked for the nippy forward to remain in and sign for .

With the striker currently contracted to Chiefs until June 2021, his mission is to help his national side secure a win when they meet Uganda on Wednesday night in their second Group A match.

Having shone for Amakhosi last season, with nine goals and 10 assists, Chiefs will want to retain their most prized asset as they look to challenge for honours in the 2019/20 season.