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Al-Ahli Jeddah has escalated its stance, aligning with Al-Hilal’s approach after the Al-Fayha dispute

Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal
Saudi Arabia

“Al-Raqi” is stepping up its game.

Al-Ahli Jeddah have decided to follow in the footsteps of their traditional rivals Al-Hilal, after a refereeing controversy marred their Saudi Roshen League match against Al-Fayha.

The match, played on Wednesday at Al-Majma’ah Sports City Stadium in the 29th round of the Roshen League, ended 1-1.

Several controversial decisions prompted the club to issue a scathing statement criticising the referee and demanding access to the referee–VAR communications.

According to the Saudi daily Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, the club is weighing the option of hiring elite foreign refereeing crews to officiate its remaining Roshen League fixtures this season.

Read also: Ivan Toni is not a liar... New video exposes referee in Al-Ahli vs Al-Fayha match

Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF

Read also: Video... Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad oppose suspensions for Tony and Galino

Read also: Video... Refereeing expert predicts historic punishment for referee of Al-Ahli vs Al-Fayha match

Read also: Video: Refereeing expert clears Ivan Toney of lying to the fourth official

The move is designed to guarantee the highest refereeing standards in the title race.

Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney said the fourth official told him to focus on the AFC Champions League, not the domestic Roshen League, a version supported by coach Matthias Jaissle.

The draw has complicated Al-Ahli’s title hopes in the Roshen League, as they now trail leaders Al-Nassr—who have played one game fewer—by four points and are two points behind second-placed Al-Hilal.

Earlier, Al-Hilal had made the same request for foreign referees to officiate all their remaining Roshen League matches.

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