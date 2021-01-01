Akpom leads Middlesbrough past Ikpeazu’s Wycombe Wanderers

The English forward of Nigerian descent got his fourth goal of the season as Boro recorded an away victory over the Chairboys

Chuba Akpom was among the goal scorers as Middleborough recorded a 3-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday evening.



Sitting at the base of the English Championship log, the Chairboys went into encounter with the ambition of securing all points – which will help their survival bit – however, they ended up on the losing side.



Wycombe got to a fine start at the Adams Park as English forward of Ugandan and Nigerian descent Uche Ikpeazu handed them a third-minute lead. Picking up a pass from Jack Grimmer, Ikpeazu cut inside from the right before curling the ball beyond goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

The goal was a reality check for Boro, who bounced back to take over ball possession. However, their dominance paid off in the 30th minute through Marcus Browne courtesy of an assist from Paddy McNair.Six minutes later, Neil Warnock’s men took the lead after Akpom teed up Marcus Tavernier who drilled an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Ryan Allsopp.Trailing by a goal, the hosts tried their best in getting an equaliser, albeit, their efforts proved futile. They did come close to levelling matters, first through a Ryan Tafazolli header which browsed the post before substitute Scott Kashket hit the woodwork.Nevertheless, it was the visitors who emerged victorious after Akpom converted from close range with 10 minutes remaining – his fourth in the 2020-21 campaign.

After an impressive evening, the Anglo-Nigerian was substituted for Congolese star Britt Assombalonga, while midfielder Sam Morsy was in action from start to finish.



Ikpeazu, who was scoring his first goal for the Chairboys since his move from Scottish Premiership side Hearts, was replaced in the 77th minute by ’s Fred Onyedinma, the same time as Adebayo Akinfenwa replaced Daryl Horgan.

Anglo-Nigerian midfielder Dennis Adeniran, who is on loan from , came in for Curtis Thompson after 69 minutes.



Thanks to this result, Boro climbed to seventh in the English second tier log after accruing 36 points from 22 games. Gareth Ainsworth's Wycombe Wanderers remain at the base of the table with 15 points with a game more.



Akpom will be eyeing his fifth goal of the season when his team face in Saturday's fixture.