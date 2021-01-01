Akaba: Cameroon star makes debut in Soyaux’s defeat against Reims

The Cameroon international made her first appearance for the Stade Lebon outfit as a second-half substitute against the hosts

Henriette Akaba made her maiden appearance for Soyaux in their 4-0 defeat against Reims in Sunday’s French D1 Arkema game.

The 28-year-old striker joined the French top-flight side on a one-year deal, from Belarusian giants Minsk in February.

Akaba was handed her first appearance by manager Laurent Mortel at Stade Louis Bleriot moments before the half-hour mark, replacing Marie Leger, who was forced off in the tie due to an injury.

Having lost 2-0 to champions Lyon at home, Soyaux were aiming to return to winning ways but Kessya Bussy assisted Melissa Gomes to fire Reims in front in the 13th minute of the encounter.

After the half-time break, Bussy and Gomes combined superbly well for the latter to double the lead for the visitors in the 53rd minute.

The duo combined well for the third time as the former to get on the scoresheet 11 minutes later before Melissa Herrera struck in the 67th minute to further condemn the visitors to a big defeat on the road.

Akaba featured for the final 61 minutes of the encounter on her first outing for Soyaux but she could not rescue her side from defeat.

On the other hand, Reims claim the three points but the Cameroon duo of Marie Awona and Easther Mayi Kith were unused substitutes.

Despite the win, Reims remain ninth on the log with 17 points from 16 games, while the defeat leaves Soyaux in 10th with just 10 points.

The Cameroonian will hope to make an impact for Soyaux when they welcome Guingamp in their next fixture on March 27.