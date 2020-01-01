Ajibade scores as Ebere's Arna-Bjornar hold Avaldsnes

The Nigeria striker had an impressive showing for Lena Tyriberget's side as they were held by their hosts on Monday evening

Rasheedat Ajibade was on target for Avaldsness as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Ngozi Ebere's Arna-Bjornar in an all-Toppserien friendly on Monday.

As life gradually returns to normal across countries in Europe, teams in Norway are not only back in training but also resumed friendly matches ahead of the new season which commences on July 4.

Ajibade's Avaldsnes finished fifth while Ebere's Arna ended their campaign in ninth last season and both Nigerians will be keen to help their Norwegian sides improved on their outings this term.

More teams

The visitors made a fine start to the duel at Arna Idrettspark as Olaug Tvedten beat an offside trap after receiving a pass from the defence and finished to open the scoring after just eight minutes.

Ajibade, who bagged five goals in 17 starts on her debut season with the Vikings, dribbling past a defender and goalkeeper to net the second of the match for the visitors in the 38th minute.

After the restart, the hosts rallied early for a comeback and Meryll Abrahamsen struck from the penalty spot to ensure Remi Natvik's side pulled one back inside the opening minute of the second half.

Hopes of the visitors claiming the victory were dashed when Thea Bjelde scored to ensure the teams shared the spoils.

Article continues below

Despite the draw, Ajibade and Ebere were in action for their respective teams and they continue the build-up to the new season.

For Ajibade's Avaldsnes, they will welcome top-flight rivals Klepp in another friendly on Saturday, June 20 before hosting Sandviken a week later for their final practise match before the league kicks off.

Arna are scheduled to open their new Toppserien campaign at Roa on July 4, while Avaldsnes will play host to Lyn on the same day.