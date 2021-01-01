Ajayi’s West Bromwich Albion lose to Kane’s Tottenham Hotspur

The Nigeria international featured prominently for the Baggies in their defeat against Jose Mourinho’s men

Semi Ajayi was in action for West Bromwich Albion in their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s Premier League game.

The 27-year-old was handed his 22nd league start this season and emerged as one of the standout performers for his side.

The Nigeria international formed a four-man defence along with Conor Townsend, Kyle Bartley and Lee Peltier and gave a good account of himself.

Senegal international Mbaye Diagne also made his second Premier League appearances for the Baggies in the encounter after joining the side on loan from Galatasaray in January.

The game started with both sides aiming to outwit each other and Tottenham came close to opening the scoring in the 10th minute when Harry Kane sent up Heung-Min Son with a through pass but the 28-year-old’s long-range effort was saved by goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

West Brom’s best chance in the first half fell to Diagne in the 45th minute when he directed his header at goal but his effort was saved by Hugo Lloris.

After the restart, Kane broke the deadlock in the 54th minute, firing home his effort, after receiving a through ball from Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg.

Four minutes later, Son doubled Tottenham’s lead after he was set up by Lucas Moura and his effort was enough to seal his side’s victory despite spirited late attempts for West Brom to try and avoid defeat.

Ajayi featured for the duration of the game, made two tackles, nine clearances, won four aerial contests and had a 67 percent successful pass rate in the game.

His teammate and Senegal international Diagne was also on parade for the entirety of the game, struck two shots and had 30 touches on the ball.

With the defeat, the Hawthorns outfit remains in the relegation zone after gathering only 12 points from 23 games.

Ajayi will hope to help Sam Allardyce’s men end their five-game winless run when they take on Manchester United in their next league game on February 14.

The 27-year-old has been a consistent performer for West Brom this season, featuring in 22 games across all competitions and scoring three goals.