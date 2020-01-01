Ajayi’s effort not enough as West Brom lose against Brentford

The Nigeria international was on parade for the Baggies as they suffered their sixth defeat of the season at Griffin Park

Semi Ajayi featured prominently in West Bromwich Albion’s 1-0 loss to in Friday’s Championship game.

The Super Eagles defender was afforded his 38th league game in the encounter and gave a good account of himself.

The 26-year-old was handed a starting role in the match, paring international Ahmed Hegazy in central defence.

More teams

Ajayi won two aerial contests and had a 77% successful pass rate but his effort could not save his side from losing away from home.

With only 16 minutes into the game, Ollie Watkins found the back of the net for Brentford after he was set up by Joshua Dasilva.

The strike proved decisive, as Thomas Frank’s men held their nerves to secure all three points, frustrating every effort of to level proceedings.

The Baggies are now winless in their last five games across all competitions, after also recording defeats against Athletic and and draws against and .

Ajayi featured for the entirety of the game along with Hegazy, who made his 12th league appearance for the Baggies this season.

international Said Benrahma was on parade throughout the game for Brentford while Cameroonian winger Bryan Mbeumo replaced Tariqe Fosu in the 70th minute.

Despite the defeat, West Brom maintain their place atop the Championship table with 71 points from 39 games, pending the outcome of and game on Saturday.

Victory for second-placed Leeds will propel them to the top of the table while West Brom will drop to the second spot.

Ajayi teamed up with Slaven Bilic’s men last summer following his solid defensive showings for United, where he featured in 81 Championship games, scoring 11 goals during his two-year stay with the side.

Since his arrival at the Hawthorns, the centre-back has been a consistent performer, having played 40 games across all competitions.

Article continues below

The international will hope to help his side return to winning ways when they take on on July 1.