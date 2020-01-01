Ajayi: Super Eagles star revels in West Bromwich Albion’s Premier League promotion

The 26-year-old Nigeria international has expressed his delight after helping his side return to the English top-flight

Semi Ajayi has shared his feelings after West Bromwich Albion secured promotion to the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

The Baggies returned to the English top-flight after two years in the Championship following their 2-2 draw with Queens Park and defeat to third-placed side .

The international featured for the duration of the game as goals from Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson cancelled out Ryan Manning and Eberechi Eze strikes.

Ajayi teamed up with Slaven Bilic’s men in the summer of 2019 on a four-year contract after his eye-catching performances for United.

The centre-back was one of the stand-out performers for Rotherham in the 2018-19 season as he scored seven league goals in 46 appearances but his efforts were not enough to help the club avoid relegation.

For his performances, however, he was named Championship Player of the Month for April and won the club’s Player and Goal of the Season awards.

Since joining , he has been a consistent figure for the side, having played 47 games across all competitions for the side, scoring five goals to ensure the Baggies’ return to the English top-flight.

Following the success, the Super Eagles versatile player has taken to social media to express his happiness.

“God is the greatest, Premier League, we did it,” Ajayi posted on Instagram

Ajayi started his career with Charlton Athletic in 2012 before teaming up with and then , where he spent two years including loan spells at Wimbledon, Crewe Alexandra and Rotherham United.

His consistent performances at club level are also rubbing off on his international career as he has now become a key part of the Super Eagles under coach Gernot Rohr.

Ajayi has featured in 11 games since he made his debut for the three-time African champions against Seychelles in the 2019 qualifiers in August 2018.

The defender will hope to continue his solid defensive form for West Brom in the 2020-21 Premier League season.