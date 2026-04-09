Ajax has surprised everyone with a sudden announcement about the future of Jorthy Mokio

Jorthy Mokio is set to extend his contract with Ajax, the club has suddenly announced via its own channels. The midfielder has been won over following talks with Jordi Cruijff.

For much of the past year, it appeared that the Belgian would depart, with several overseas suitors—most notably Manchester United—monitoring his situation.

His previous deal ran until mid-2027, so Ajax faced selling him this summer to avoid losing him for nothing;

that is no longer necessary. The 18-year-old Belgian will now put pen to paper on a contract at the Johan Cruijff ArenA until mid-2031.

Mokio and his entourage were convinced during personal talks with the newly appointed technical director, Cruijff, that remaining at Ajax best serves his development. The young Belgian

joined Ajax on a free transfer from KAA Gent in winter 2024, choosing the club over PSV in a transfer battle.

This term he has started 21 VriendenLoterij Eredivisie matches, scoring twice and providing one assist; one of those goals came in the Klassieker at the Johan Cruijff ArenA (2-0).



