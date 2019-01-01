Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana 'can't wait' for Juventus showdown

The Dutch outfit face a huge challenge to reach the semi-final of the Champions League after been handed a date with the Italian champions

goalkeeper Andre Onana has expressed his readiness for their Uefa quarter-finals clash against .

During Friday's draw in Nyon, the Eredivisie outfit, on the back of ousting from the competition, were paired against Massimiliano Allegri's men.

Ajax welcome Juventus to Johan Cruyff Arena for the first leg on April 10 and the international who has played in every of his side's Champions League games this term is charged up to face Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.

"Juventus it is! Can’t wait, Let’s go Ajax," Onana tweeted.

This season, Onana has kept three clean sheets in eight Champions League appearances for Erik ten Hag's men.