Aina: Torino full-back returns to Premier League to join Fulham

The Nigeria international has completed a return to the English top-flight after spending the last two years in Italy

have announced the signing of Ola Aina on a season-long loan from outfit .

The Cottagers have the option to sign the former defender permanently at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Aina returned to on Friday, a year after he joined Torino on a €10 million move from Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old made 37 appearances for the Bull last campaign, which include 32 matches in Serie A.

The Super Eagles right-back initially joined the Italian outfit from Chelsea on a loan deal for the 2018-19 season which was later made permanent after his impressive performances.

Aina joins Fulham a day before their Premier League opening fixture against at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Taking 34! 👕



Show some love for our newest recruit! ☺️#OlaIn pic.twitter.com/wgOqqJT0Ep — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) September 11, 2020

He is excited to be closer to his family who stays in London and his friends Joshua Onomah and Michael Hector in Scott Parker's team.

“I feel very excited and privileged to be able to play for a club like this,” he told the club website. It feels amazing to be back closer to my family, back in the capital where I was born and raised.

“There’s a great bunch of lads here. I’m really good friends with Big Hec and Josh Onomah.

“I feel very comfortable on either foot, I can fill in wherever needs be. I’d say I’m pretty quick and I like to attack, but I also like to help the team and do the dirty work as much as I can.”

In his reaction, Fulham owner Tony Khan defended the acquisition of the international who could remain at Craven Cottage if they retain their top-flight status at the end of the season.

“I’m pleased to announce the arrival of Ola Aina to Fulham on loan from Torino. Ola is an exciting young player who can further strengthen our squad this season in the Premier League,” Khan said.

“In our loan agreement, we’ve secured an option for a permanent transfer for Ola to potentially remain at Fulham if this season proves to be a good fit for us, which is a great situation for the club given our belief in Ola’s talent and in his potential. Come on Fulham!”