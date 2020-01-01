AIFF to consider U-20 league next season

The All Football Federation (AIFF) will consider organizing a U-20 football league within the Indian football calendar next season.

In an executive committee meeting chaired by AIFF president Praful Patel and held via video conferencing on Thursday, the Indian FA came to the conclusion that it won't be possible to host the AIFF Youth Leagues this season due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The boys who would have played U-18 league this year will then get the opportunity to showcase their performance in the U-20 League.

It has also been decided that the Academy Accreditation procedure will kick-off once again from next season onwards.

Senior Vice President Subrata Dutta, AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das and all other Executive Committee officials attended the meeting. FSDL general manager Chirag Tanna (as an invitee) and AIFF technical director Isac Doru were also present.