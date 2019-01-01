Aguero-Silva closing in on Drogba-Lampard’s Premier League record

The Manchester City stars were in fine form against Bournemouth on Sunday, and are within touching distance of record set by the Chelsea greats

duo Sergio Aguero and David Silva are fast closing in a Premier League record currently held by legends Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard.

Following Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Bournemouth on Sunday, the pair have now combined for 27 goals in the top flight, with only two duos having combined for more.

Top of the charts are Lampard and Drogba, who combined for a whopping 36 goals during their celebrated time together at Chelsea.

pair Thierry Henry and Robert Pires are second on 29, having worked together during some memorable years at Arsenal.

27 - Sergio Agüero and David Silva have now combined for 27 goals in the Premier League - the only duos to combine for more are Thierry Henry and Robert Pires (29) and Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard (36). Tandem. pic.twitter.com/HXTlWQJNZM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 25, 2019

While the City duo are only two away from matching Henry and Pires's tally, they may struggle to surpass Drogba and Lampard considering Silva's impending exit from the Premier League.

The Spaniard, who has amassed 400 appearances for City, will depart the club at the season's end.

Aguero got two goals, while Silva provided two assists in City’s 3-1 triumph over the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium this weekend, as Pep Guardiola's side bounced back following last weekend's disappointing draw with Hotspur.