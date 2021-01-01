'Aguero can be like Tevez' - Manchester City striker would be the 'perfect' signing for Juventus, says Causio

The Bianconeri legend has urged his old club to submit an offer for the Argentine, who will become a free agent in June

Sergio Aguero would be the "perfect" signing for Juventus according to club legend Franco Causio, who thinks the Manchester City striker can follow in the footsteps of Carlos Tevez.

City have confirmed that Aguero will leave Etihad Stadium at the end of the season after deciding against offering him a contract extension.

A number of possible destinations have been mooted for the Argentine, and Causio has urged Juve to make a move for the frontman because he believes Aguero can match the success that his compatriot Tevez enjoyed in Turin between 2013 and 2015.

What's been said?

“He would be perfect for Juventus. He has proved he can be useful for many clubs, provided he is 100 per cent fit,” the former Juve and Argentina winger told Gazzetta Dello Sport.

“Players are not old anymore at 32. If I were at Juventus, I would offer him a two-year deal because I am convinced he can still give a lot. He can be like Tevez, but he must be motivated and willing to win, as Tevez did.”

What did Tevez achieve at Juventus?

Tevez left Manchester to join the Bianconeri in 2013, having won the Premier League title and the FA Cup during his four-year stint with City.

The frontman immediately adjusted to life in Italy, scoring 19 goals to help Juve win their 30th Serie A crown in his debut campaign.

Tevez played a key role in their successful title defence and run to the Champions League final the following season before returning to boyhood club Boca Juniors.

Who else has been linked with Aguero?

Barcelona have reportedly been keeping a close eye on Aguero's situation this term with a view to bringing him in on a free transfer this summer.

The 32-year-old could link-up with close friend and international team-mate Lionel Messi at Camp Nou, but he is also attracting interest from French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

It has even been reported that Aguero could yet stay in the Premier League, with Manchester United now being linked with an audacious bid for his services, as are Chelsea.

What legacy will Aguero leave behind at the Etihad?

After confirming Aguero's impending departure, City also revealed that they will be erecting a statue outside Etihad Stadium in honour of his achievements over the past ten years.

City signed the forward from Atletico Madrid for £35 million ($48m) in 2011, which he has repaid by scoring 257 goals in 384 appearances in all competitions for the club, becoming their all-time record scorer in the process.

Aguero will be fondly remembered by supporters for his last-gasp winner against Queen's Park Rangers to seal City the league title in 2011-12, one of the 13 trophies he has won during his time in Manchester.

