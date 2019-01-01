‘Aguero is up there with Shearer & Henry’ – No doubting Man City’s main man in Jesus debate, says Richards

The former Blues defender believes an Argentine wins out over a Brazilian colleague in the striking stakes due to his remarkable level of consistency

Sergio Aguero is “up there with the Alan Shearers and the Thierry Henrys”, says Micah Richards, with there no doubting who ’s main attacking weapon is.

There has been some debate at the Etihad Stadium regarding striking options since Gabriel Jesus arrived in English football.

Pep Guardiola initially favoured Brazilian flair over Argentine power, with it suggested that Aguero could be edged towards the exits.

Rather than move on, the 31-year-old has altered his game to meet the demands of his coach, while remaining a prolific presence in the final third.

Aguero is City’s all-time leading scorer, has passed the 30-goal mark in five of his eight seasons in England and helped to deliver four Premier League titles, three League Cup triumphs and an success.

Former Blues star Richards considers the South American to be a class above in the current era, with his qualities making it easy to argue that he should be considered one of the finest frontman to ever grace the English top flight.

The ex- international told Radio 5 Live when quizzed on whether Aguero or Jesus should be leading the line for City: "I think if look at the goals he has scored, the one when we won the league, he seems to score not just goals but the important goals.

"I think Jesus when he comes up against stronger opposition, I'm not going to say he goes hiding but I know if I have Aguero upfront that my full trust is in him to either score, put in a shift or link-up play. I know with Aguero on the team sheet what I am going to get from him.

"He's been in the Premier League for six or seven seasons now and I think he is still underrated.

"People don't give him the respect he deserves. I think he is one of the best ever strikers to play in the Premier League, without a doubt.

"He's up there with the Shearer's and the Henry's. I think Aguero, if he's 100 per cent fit, he is striker number one for me."

Aguero and Jesus are both up and running for 2019-20, with the latter opening the scoring in a 5-0 win over West Ham while the latter wrapped it up with a retaken penalty.