Agent Rudiger strikes again as he reveals he played part in Havertz's pending £72m move to Chelsea

The Germany international took a piece of the credit when Timo Werner joined the Blues from RB Leipzig, and he now looks set to repeat the trick

Antonio Rudiger has revealed the part he has played in Kai Havertz's pending £72 million ($97m) move to , as he continues to prove himself as an unlikely agent for the club.

Goal has reported that Chelsea finally reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen over a final transfer fee for Havertz on Monday, which could rise to £90m ($121m) in performance-related add-ons.

The 21-year-old has already agreed personal terms with the Blues over a five-year contract, and will join Frank Lampard's ranks after completing a medical.

Havertz will be following fellow international Timo Werner to west London, as the striker was snapped up by Chelsea for £47.5m ($64m) from back in June.

Rudiger, who plays alongside both men at international level, said he played a key role in convincing Werner to swap the for the Premier League after the deal was completed.

The defender told the Blues' official website: "I did speak to him before because we have known each other for a long time.

"We spoke a lot during the lockdown and he told me he was interested in coming to . Of course, then I did my bit, what I had to do."

Werner, Havertz and Rudiger are all currently preparing with the rest of Joachim Low's Germany squad ahead of the return of the , which will precede the start of the new club season.

Rudiger hinted that he has also been whispering in Havertz's ear about the merits of playing for Chelsea, telling a press conference on Tuesday: "I made my contribution to Timo.

"I hope that it will happen with Kai too."

Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz admitted that he does not expect Havertz or Monaco-bound Kevin Volland to play for the club again when addressing the media at the start of the week.

"Unfortunately, our squad has not yet been determined," he said. "I no longer expect that Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz will train with us again."

Bosz added on Havertz's impending move to Chelsea: "Everything is possible in football. But when you ask me whether I expect him to come back, I have to say clearly: No."

Germany will take on on Thursday before coming up against three days later, with Havertz likely to featuring in Low's starting line-up after an outstanding year at Leverkusen.

Should his transfer to Chelsea go through as expected, he will then link up with his new team-mates at the Bridge before a Premier League opener away at on September 14.