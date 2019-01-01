Africans lock horns in Chinese Women's FA Cup quarter-finals
Tabitha Chawinga and holders Jiangsu Suning will face Onome Ebi's Henan Huishang in the Chinese Women's FA Cup quarter-finals on April 6.
In the last round, Chawinga inspired Jiangsu to a 5-0 win over Hebei, while Nigeria's Onome helped Henan to a 2-1 triumph over
In the other last-eight fixtures, Guangdong, who defeated league champions Dalian Quanjian 1-0 will square up against Jiefangjun.
Also, Beijing Phoenix, who have South Africa duo of Themi Kgatlana and Linda Motlhalo on their books will take on Wuhan.
Elsewhere, Shanghai, who edged past Shandong courtesy of Francisca
Winners of the four quarter-final matches between April 6-7 will look to reach the final of the competition billed for June 22.