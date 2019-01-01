African players condemn New Zealand mosque shootings

At least 49 people have been killed after shootings at two mosques in Christchurch

African stars including Kalidou Koulibaly, Sofiane Feghouli and Demba Ba have condemned Friday's attack in two mosques situated in Christchurch, New Zealand.

According to reports, Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Mosque were stormed by a gunman who shot at people gathering for Friday prayer.

The report further stated that 49 people have been confirmed dead with more than 40 injured undergoing treatment at Christchurch hospital.

In reaction to the 'act of terrorism', players and ex-football stars in the continent paid tributes to New Zealanders with prayers for victims.

What happened in New Zealand is a pure act of terrorism. Should be called as is, should be punished as is. May Allah grant jannah to all victims. AMEEN — Demba Ba (@dembabafoot) March 15, 2019

May Allah accept the victims of this terrorist act in #NewZealand in His grace and paradise. Ameen !! #TerrorismHasNoReligion — Fred Oumar KANOUTÉ (@FredericKanoute) March 15, 2019

Choqué par ce terrible attentat en Nouvelle-Zélande. Il n’y a pas de mot assez fort pour dénoncer cet acte… Toutes mes pensées aux victimes et condoléances à leur famille, prions pour eux 😪🙏🏾 #PrayForNewZealand — Momo Sissoko (@sissokomomo) March 15, 2019