Mane, Auba out, Okocha through: African Legends Cup of Nations – Round One Review

Goal reviews the First Round of the African Legends Cup of Nations, which concluded on Sunday

32 have become 16 in Goal’s African Legends Cup of Nations following the conclusion of the First Round on Sunday evening.

Goal’s inaugural African legends tournament was launched on April 21, with the fixtures kicking off on April 23 with a clash between two -winning strikers—Samuel Eto’o and Rabah Madjer.

That tussle between titans set the tone for the rest of the First Round, as Africa’s biggest stars went head to head and the winners were decided based on overall ratings awarded the players by the Goal team.

Each of our 32 legends were rated in four categories out of 25—International Career, Club Honours, Individual Accolades, and Ability—to give an overall score out of 100.

Considering the depth of quality in the field, and the competitiveness, some of the continent’s biggest names past and present have already fallen.

’s Vincent Enyeama was one of the biggest fallers of the First Round, as he was eclipsed by Didier Drogba on Monday April 27.

The pair met twice in their careers—both in the African Cup of Nations—but it was the former man who won the rubber match and eliminated the Super Eagles stopper.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year Sadio Mane has also been eliminated, after being pitted against his teammate Mohamed Salah in the opening round, while the forward’s fellow Golden Boot winner—Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang—was dispatched by Benni McCarthy.

The likes of Yaya Toure, George Weah, Nwankwo Kanu and Mohamed Aboutrika have all progressed to the next round, and are among the favourites to advance to the quarter-finals.

Progressed to the Round of 16: Mohamed Salah, Sammy Kuffour, Yaya Toure, Hossam Hassan, Michael Essien, John Obi Mikel, Mohamed Aboutrika, George Weah, Abedi Pele, Nwankwo Kanu, Samuel Eto’o, Roger Milla, Didier Drogba, Essam El-Hadary, Jay-Jay Okocha, Benni McCarthy