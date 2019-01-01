African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Monaco and AC Milan reach agreement for Kessie

Olympiacos in Ghezzal talks

Greek giants Olympiacos are in talks with over the signing of international Rachid Ghezzal, according to Sky Sports.

Ghezzal moved to the King Power Stadium from last summer but has struggled to impress Brendan Rodgers, notching just one goal in 19 Premier League matches during his debut campaign.

Olympiacos are looking to get a deal through before Saturday's transfer deadline in Greece for the 27-year-old, who is yet to play a game for Leicester City this season.

Monaco and Milan reach agreement for Kessie

have agreed to accept a fee of €25 million plus bonuses from Monaco for Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie, La Repubblica claims via Calciomercato .

The club have shown interest in the combative midfielder over the last few weeks as they hope to bolster their midfield with his presence.

Despite the Rossoneri’s readiness to release Kessie, the international is demanding a net salary of €6m per year.

Kamano close to switch

forward Francois Kamano is close to completing a permanent switch to side Torino, according to reports.

Both clubs are close to reaching an agreement for the Guinea international, who has been missing in Paulo Sousa's selection this season due to the transfer situation.

Kamano who has two years left on his contract, also attracted interest from league rivals Monaco earlier this summer.