African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Manchester United line up moves for Koulibaly, Wan-Bissaka
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been identified by Manchester United as part of their top four summer transfer targets.
According to talkSport, African duo alongside Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic and Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar have emerged as favourite signings for the Red Devils in the months to come.
Wan-Bissaka is also being targeted by Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Chelsea following his campaign with Crystal Palace while Koulibaly has been a target for the Old Trafford outfit even before the sack of Jose Mourinho.
Aina to join Torino permanently
Chelsea loanee Ola Aina is set to complete an £8.7m permanent switch to Torino after his impressive showings this season.
Goal understands the option to sign the Nigeria international on a permanent basis will be taken up by Walter Mazzarri's side.
The 22-year-old has made 23 appearances in Italy this season with a goal to his credit, missing just two league matches so far.
Premier League clubs join Barca in queue for Onana
Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have joined Barcelona to indicate interest in the signing of Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, De Telegraaf claims.
Earlier this week, Onana's representative Albert Botines disclosed that Barca are keen on signing the Cameroon international back for a fee around €20 million but the Dutch giants are expected to demand for at least €10m more.