African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Kevin-Prince Boateng rules out Barcelona stay

Boateng rules out Barca stay

Kevin-Prince Boateng will not be joining on a permanent deal after confirming his exit on social media.

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali suggested that the Spanish giants could keep the ex-Ghana international this summer, but he has come out to draw the curtain on his stint at the Camp Nou.

Boateng made just four appearances for Barcelona in the second half of the 2018-19 season.

Alioui joins Angers from

international Rachid Alioui has joined Angers on a three-year deal from rivals Nimes.

The contract will keep him in Stephane Moulin's team until 2022 and he will wear the no. 7 shirt.

Olympiacos make Slimani enquiry

Greek giants Olympiacos have contacted over the availability of Islam Slimani for a permanent move, as per Leicester Mercury.

Slimani has struggled at the King Power Stadium and he is yet to justify his then-club record move from Lisbon in 2016.

He spent last season on loan at where he returned just a goal in 15 Turkish Super Lig outings.

in talks over Traore

have started negotiations with over the signing of Burkina Faso international Bertrand Traore.

Telefoot claims the clubs have held formal talks for the 23-year-old, who contributed 11 goals and three assists in 48 matches last season.

A move to Goodison Park would be a second chance for the versatile forward to prove himself in the Premier League after, an underwhelming stint at .

Al Sadd target Belaili

Stars League champions Al Sadd are preparing a €5 million offer for and Esperance star Youcef Belaili, according to Gnet News .

Belaili has been impressive for Algeria at the 2019 with two goals so far in the group stages, and his contract with Esperance is expected to expire on June 2020.

Al Duhail are also reported to be interested in his services.

Arsenal launch bid for Zaha

Arsenal have tabled a £40m opening bid for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, according to Sky Sports .

Zaha has emerged as the Gunners’ primary target this summer but Palace’s demand of £80 million hinders his chances of moving to the Emirates Stadium.

The Ivorian talisman is reported to have his sight set on European football next season and also wants to remain in London.