African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Juventus weigh up move for Riyad Mahrez

weigh up move for Mahrez

Juventus are considering a shock transfer move winger Riyad Mahrez who has struggled for regular first-team football this season.

The Sun reports that the reigning Italian champions are interested in signing the international this summer in a swap deal that could involve Brazilian winger Douglas Costa moving to Manchester.

Following his £60m record move from Leicester last June, Mahrez has made 11 starts in 22 games this season.

Gradel eyes PSG, moves

winger Max-Alain Gradel is looking forward to playing for either Paris Saint Germain or Marseille soon.

The Cote d’Ivoire international has been impressive this season for the Violets with 10 league goals and contributing four assists this season and believes he has the ability to play for the French giants.

Man Utd line up moves for Koulibaly, Wan-Bissaka

defender Kalidou Koulibaly and full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been identified by as part of their top four summer transfer targets.

According to talkSport , African duo alongside 's Ivan Rakitic and Milan's Milan Skriniar have emerged as favourite signings for the Red Devils in the months to come.

Wan-Bissaka is also being targeted by , Manchester City and following his campaign with Crystal Palace while Koulibaly has been a target for the Old Trafford outfit even before the sack of Jose Mourinho.

Aina to join permanently

Chelsea loanee Ola Aina is set to complete an £8.7m permanent switch to Torino after his impressive showings this season.

Goal understands the option to sign the international on a permanent basis will be taken up by Walter Mazzarri's side.

The 22-year-old has made 23 appearances in this season with a goal to his credit, missing just two league matches so far.

Premier League clubs join Barca in queue for Onana

, Hotspur and have joined Barcelona to indicate interest in the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana, De Telegraaf claims.

Earlier this week, Onana's representative Albert Botines disclosed that Barca are keen on signing the Cameroon international back for a fee around €20 million but the Dutch giants are expected to demand for at least €10m more.