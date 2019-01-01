African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Jordan Ayew to join Crystal Palace permanently

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Ayew to join permanently

Jordan Ayew is close to joining Crystal Palace on a permanent deal from Swansea, following his loan spell at the club, according to the Guardian.

Ayew, currently on international duty with at the 2019 , is expected to complete a £2.5 million move to Selhurst Park after the tournament in .

The 27-year-old scored two goals in 25 matches for the Eagles last term.

turn attention to Zaha alternative

Arsenal are now interested in signing Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser as their hopes of signing Wilfried Zaha fade away, according to Sunday Mirror.

Crystal Palace have turned down an offer of £40million from the Gunners for the Ivorian forward but Unai Emery is now plotting a move for Fraser, who has a year left on his contract at the Vitality Stadium.

The winger had an outstanding campaign in the Premier League last season by contributing seven goals and 14 assists for Eddie Howe's team.

step up chase for Gervinho

Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray are ready to double Gervinho wages to tempt him away from , according to Gazetta dello Sport via Goal.

The Istanbul outfit are offering the international a three-year contract worth €2.5 million per season plus bonuses.

The 32-year-old heralded his return to Europe last season with 11 goals and three assists in the .

Stoke willing to sell Afobe & Diouf

In an attempt to cut wages, Democratic Republic of Congo's Benik Afobe and 's Mame Diouf are among the list of players are considering for sale, Daily Mail has reported.

After impressing in his first few months on loan with six goals, the Potters signed Afobe permanently from Wolverhampton Wanderers but he has struggled to justify the deal with two goals since the start of 2019.

Last season, Diouf was restricted to limited playing time at the bet365 Stadium, making 14 Championship appearances including six starts.

Stoke City will also be considering offers for DR Congolese midfielder Giannelli Imbula alongside Bojan, Kevin Wimmer and Erik Pieters this summer.

extend Sobhi's loan stay

Al Ahly have reached an agreement with for the extension of Ramadan Sobhi's loan spell in .

The 22-year-old initially joined the Red Devils on a six-month loan in January after struggling for game time at Huddersfield last campaign.

Al Ahly had bids rejected to sign Sobhi permanently but both have reached a conclusion for the 2019-20 season.