African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Club Brugge’s Diatta set to complete Monaco move

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

’s Diatta set to complete move

Monaco are set to beat four Premier League clubs to the signing of Club Brugge forward Krepin Diatta, according to Sky Sports.

The club is said to have agreed a £15 million deal for the international who has scored 10 goals in 19 Belgian First Division A matches this season.

Diatta was named the Young Player of the Tournament at the 2019 in .

More teams

West Ham prepare second bid for En-Nesyri

are preparing a second offer worth around £32 million for talisman Youssef En-Nesyri.

According to Daily Star, the new fee is made up of add-ons and might be rejected again by Sevilla who reportedly want at least £35m for the international.

West Ham had an initial bid of £22.5m turned back by the Spanish club last week as they target En-Nesyri as a potential replacement for 's Sebastien Haller who left for this month.

The 23-year-old has scored 13 goals in 26 appearances this season, including nine goals in .

open to offers for Seri

Fulham are ready to release Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri this month after finding it difficult to break into Scott Parker's team.

Sky Sports reports that there are ongoing talks between the Premier League club and over the possibility of a second loan deal for the 29-year-old who spent the entire 2019-20 season on loan in .

Seri joined the Cottagers from Nice in 2018 and his contract expires in June 2022.

Article continues below

Mateta completes move

Jean-Philippe Mateta has joined Premier League outfit Crystal Palace on an 18-month loan deal from 05.

The Congo descent enjoyed a good start to the 2020-21 season with the German club – finding the net 10 times in 17 appearances across all competitions.

Read the full story on Goal.