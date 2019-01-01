African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Chelsea monitor Ajax star Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea have set their sights onAjax star Hakim Ziyech for a potential swoop at the end of the season, according to Calciomercato.

The Moroccan playmaker has been a key force in Erik ten Hag’s set-up this season with 15 goals and 13 assists in all competitions this season.

Hi recent performances, including his impressive outing against , have caught the attention of the Blues.

, eye Mandi

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are targeting a move for right-back Aissa Mandi in the summer, according to El Desmarque via Spurs Web.

Mandi has featured dominantly in Betis three-man defence this term and has become an interest for the north London clubs who are looking to bolster their defensive ranks.

The international has established himself in Los Verdiblancos’ team since his arrival in 2016 and has made 34appearances across all the competitions this season.

turn to Sobhi

Wolverhampton Wanderers are considering a summer move for loanee Ramadan Sobhi after impressing at .

Daily Mail reports that Wolves would want an early agreement for the Egyptian winger who has helped the Red Devils moved to the summit of the Egyptian with a goal in six appearances.

Sobhi returned to Al Ahly in January after struggling for playing time at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Stoke to offload Berahino

Championship club are set to offload Saido Berahino in the summer after he was charged for drink driving, according to Daily Mail.

The Burundi international was arrested in London on Monday morning, few hours before he was due to play for the club’s U23 team against in the night.

Berahino had played 23 games in the second-tier league this term with three goals and an assist to his credit.

interested in Wan-Bissaka

German champions Bayern Munich have joined Chelsea, and in chasing Crystal defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daily Mail claims.

The 21-year-old has been a regular fixture in Roy Hogdson’s squad since he made his Premier League debut last season.

Wan-Bissaka who has played all but one of the Eagles’ league games this season is reported to be valued at £40m.

Saiss close to new Wolves deal

Wolverhampton Wanderers are close to tying midfielder Romain Saiss to a long-term deal, the Telegraph reports.

Nuno Espirito Santo is keen on keeping the 28-year-old at the club despite reports of interest from Spanish clubs as he builds for the future.

Saiss has scored two goals in 13 Premier League outings this term.