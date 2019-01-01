African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Cardiff City to sign Oumar Niasse on loan

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Cardiff City to sign Niasse loan

Oumar Niasse is close to joining Cardiff City from Everton after both clubs agreed on a loan deal, according to SkySports News.

The Senegalese forward who has fallen out of favour at the Goodison Park this season is expected to be in south Wales this week for his medical.

Niasse has made seven appearances in all competitions this season without scoring a goal but the Bluebirds are keen on a potential goalscorer to bolster their bid to avoid relegation back to the Championship.

PSG continue Gueye talks

PSG are hopeful of signing Idrissa Gueye from Everton this month as talks continue between both parties.

Inside Futbol reports that talks between the club are in progress with Gueye ready to ditch the Toffees for a return to France.

The 29-year-old is currently under contract at Goodison Park until the summer of 2022.

Gradel rejects Saudi move

Toulouse captain Max Gradel has rebuffed an offer from Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ahli to remain in the Ligue 1, according to L'Equipe.

The 31-year-old joined the Violets permanently last year after impressing during his temporary stay.

Gradel's fine form has seen him notch eight goals and five assists in the French top-flight this season and he is not ready to switch to the Middle East.

Swansea tell Bony to leave

Swansea City have told star player Wilfried Bony to leave the club in a bid to cut their wages and add new signings this month.

Teamtalk disclosed that the Ivorian forward could be on his way to China with clubs keen on adding to excess to his current earnings at the Liberty Stadium.

Bony has started just one game this season since he recovered from a cruciate knee injury he suffered last February.

No Trabzonspor offer for Ogu

Trabzonspor are yet to make an offer for Hapoel Beer Sheva midfielder John Ogu who will be out of contract in May, according to Gazete Damga .

Despite bids from several clubs, Trabzonspor have not made known their formal interest in the Nigeria international.

The Black Sea Storm currently have two Nigeria internationals - Ogenyi Onazi and Anthony Nwakaeme on their books.

Roma contact Arsenal for Elneny

Roma have approached Arsenal over the availability of Egypt international Mohamed Elneny who has struggled for game time this season, Tuttomercatoweb reports.

Roma are ready to sign the 26-year-old on loan with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Elneny has made just a single Premier League appearance for the Gunners so far this season.

West Ham reject Fiorentina's bid for Obiang

West Ham United have turned down a €10m bid from Fiorentina for midfielder Pedro Obiang, SkySports report.

With Carlos Sanchez and Jack Wilshere still injured, the Hammers would only reconsider a deal to sell the Equatorial Guinea international if they are able to secure a replacement.

Everton line up move for Gueye's replacement

Espanyol striker Borja Iglesias as become a £25million transfer target for Everton as they prepare to lose Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the Sun , the Toffees are desperate for a natural line-leader, allowing Richarlison to play in a slightly wider role.

PSG are keen on signing Gueye as the piece that will replace Adrien Rabiot at the club.

Watford keen on Kamano

Watford are interested in signing Bordeaux attacker Francois Kamano this month, according to Daily Mail .

The Hornets are looking at a move for the versatile winger who has notched eight goals in the Ligue 1 this campaign to strengthen their attacking options as they push for a place in Europe.

Watford are seventh in the Premier League table and are unbeaten in their last three league outings.

Cardiff monitor red-hot Samatta

Cardiff City have made known their interest in Genk striker Mbwana Samatta.

Daily Mail claims that the Bluebirds who are seeking new additions have tabled a £13m offer for the 26-year-old to hijack his move to Schalke 04.

The Tanzania international leads the scorer's chart in the Belgian First Division A with 15 goals from 20 matches.