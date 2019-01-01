African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Bordeaux approach Arsenal for Mohamed Elneny
Bordeaux make Elneny approach
Bordeaux have shown interest to sign Egypt international Mohamed Elneny from Arsenal this summer, reports the Times.
Elneny is expected to take a pay-cut from £55,000 wages in order to join the French Ligue 1 side after struggling for playing time in Unai Emery's squad.
The 26-year-old midfielder who joined Arsenal from Basel in 2016 was restricted to just five starts Premier League starts in the 2018-19 campaign.
Aboubakar agrees personal terms
Galatasaray have reached an agreement with Vincent Aboubakar for a return to Turkey, according to Fanatik.
The report claims that the Super Lig champions will send representatives to Portugal this week to finalise a loan deal with Porto, with the option to make it permanent.
Last season, a knee injury limited Aboubakar's playing time to eight league matches and he managed to score four goals.
Okereke agrees terms with Club Brugge
Nigeria forward David Okereke is set to join Belgian club Club Brugge from Italian Serie B club Spezia, Gianluca Di Marzio reports.
Following an impressive campaign in Italy's second-tier league where he produced 10 goals and 12 assists, Okereke attracted interest from Southampton and Sassuolo.
But he has snubbed offers from both clubs for a €10 million move to Club Brugge and he is expected to have his medicals on Monday.
Lemina demands Southampton exit
Mario Lemina has told Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl he wants to leave this summer after falling out of favour at St Mary's Stadium.
The Gabon international was omitted from the Saints' 26-man team travelling to Austria for their pre-season training camp.
Read the full story on Goal .
Tottenham put African duo up for sale
Kenya's Victor Wanyama and Ivory Coast's Serge Aurier are among the players Tottenham Hotspur are ready to sell this summer, reports Daily Mail .
Following the arrival of Tanguy Ndombele on a £60million deal from Lyon, Spurs are planning to cut wages by placing eight players on the transfer market.
It might be difficult to release all eight players this summer but they are prepared to listen to offers.