African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Andre Ayew wanted by Werder Bremen and Sampdoria
Chelsea prepare bumper wages for Abraham
Chelsea are working to tie Tammy Abraham to a long-term contract by offering him £100,000-a-week wages - double of his current earning, the Telegraph reports.
Just like Mason Mount who recently signed a new contract and Callum Hudson-Odoi who is close to signing a new five-year deal, the Blues are confident of keeping the 21-year-old at Stamford Bridge after breaking his Premier League duck with a brace against Norwich City last Saturday.
Abraham has three years left on his current contract but a new two-year deal is in view that will keep him at the club until 2024.
Ayew wanted by Sampdoria
Swansea City striker Andre Ayew has emerged as a transfer target for Serie A club Sampdoria.
Daily Star claimed that the Stadio Luigi Ferraris outfit are eyeing a loan deal for the Ghana captain but they will need to beat off competition from German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.
Ayew’s current wages of £80,000-a-week seems to be hindering the transfer as both clubs demand Swansea contribute in the payment.
Milan pushing for Aurier
AC Milan are pushing for the signing of Tottenham defender Serge Aurier before next week’s European transfer deadline.
According to Soccer Link, talks between Spurs and the Italian club are advancing rapidly and a deal could be agreed soon before September 2.
Meanwhile, Tottenham are demanding €25 million for Aurier, who appears to be out of Mauricio Pochettino's plans this season.
Marseille turned down Belaili
Marseille have turned down the chance to sign Esperance star Youcef Belaili after his exploits at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, according to France Football.
Belaili was part of the Algeria squad that won the Afcon title and he also scored two goals in six appearances in the competition.
Despite Marseille's snub, Angers are said to be interested in bringing the 27-year-old back to the French Ligue 1 but they are yet to reach an agreement with Esperance.