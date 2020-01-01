African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Arsenal to abandon pursuit of Partey

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

and reach agreement for Eze

Crystal Palace have agreed a £14million deal to sign QPR playmaker Eberechi Eze this summer, according to the Sun.

The Eagles saw off competition from newly-promoted Premier League club West Bromwich Albion who submitted a late bid for the Anglo-Nigerian.

Eze provided 14 goals and eight assists in the Championship last term and he has been a long-term target for Roy Hodgson's side who reportedly made an £8m bid for him in January.

to abandon Partey pursuit

's demand for £45 million is set to make Arsenal withdraw from the race to sign Thomas Partey, according to Sport via Daily Express.

The international has been heavily-linked with the Gunners this summer but the release clause in his contract might make Mikel Arteta's side look elsewhere.

Trabzonspor hoping to land Khazri

Turkish Cup champions Trabzonspor have proposed a loan deal with the option to buy for 's Wahbi Khazri.

Reports in France revealed the international is not in Claude Puel's plans this season but Trabzonspor face financial difficulty in bringing Khazri to .

Although he has two years left in his contract, the 29-year-old’s future at Saint-Etienne is uncertain.

table improved offer for Ekuban

Celtic have seen an improved offer of around £7.2 million accepted by Trabzonspor for Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban.

Sporx claimed Ekuban will travel to Glasgow this week for his medical, a few days after Trabzonspor reportedly turned down a £5m bid from the Scottish champions.

Sobhi nears Huddersfield exit

Ramadan Sobhi is expected to leave this summer amid interest from Egyptian Premier League clubs.

According to Yorkshire Live, the Egyptian winger is one of the two players who did not get a squad number ahead of the Terriers’ 2020-21 Championship campaign.

Sobhi has been on loan at since 2018 but the Red Devils face competition from rivals Pyramids and for his permanent signing.