African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Ahmed Musa linked with Kano Pillars return

PSG consider Salah as Mbappe replacement

Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a move for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, according to Telefoot.

Mauricio Pochettino is said to have made a phone call to Harry Kane over a potential reunion in Paris but the French giants are also interested in a move for Salah and they have established contact with the Egyptian star's representatives last month.

Mbappe who has been in fine form this season, is yet to make any decision on his future in the French capital but discussions are still ongoing between the player's representatives and the club.

Ahmed Musa linked with Kano Pillars return

Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa is set to return to the Nigeria Professional Football League with Kano Pillars, reports ACL Sports.

The 28-year-old is set to join Sai Masu Gida on a flexible short-term deal as he continues to seek greener pastures in Europe.

Musa is yet to play competitive club football since he left Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in October 2020, however, a return to Kano could rejuvenate his career - a city where he spent three years before his first European sojourn in VVV -Venlo.

West Ham chasing Senegal goalkeeper Dieng

West Ham have set their sights on a summer move for Queens Park Rangers’ Senegalese goalkeeper Seny Dieng, claims the Sun.

Dieng has three years left in his contract with Rangers but West Ham want him to provide more competition for Lukasz Fabianski in goal next season.

After several loan spells in the last few years, the 26-year-old made his QPR debut in September 2020 and he has made 37 appearances so far in the Championship.

Premier League clubs circling Kessie

Franck Kessie is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs following his impressive performances for AC Milan this season.

According to Calciomercato, contract renewal talks between the Ivory Coast international and the Rossoneri have stalled with his current deal expected to run out in June 2022.

Kessie equalled Kaka's 12-year-old AC Milan record on Saturday with his 10th Serie A goal of the season in their 3-1 win over Parma.