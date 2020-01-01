African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: West Ham United make offer for Benhrama

West Ham make offer for Benhrama

have made an offer of £17m plus add-ons for 's forward Said Benrahma, according to 90 Min.

The offer was reportedly submitted on Friday evening ahead of the October 16 deadline for domestic transfers in .

Brentford are reportedly demanding close to £25m for the 25-year-old who contributed 17 goals and nine assists in the Championship last term.

No serious offer for Koulibaly from Man City

chief football operations officer Omar Berrada has claimed that the club never made a serious attempt to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from this summer.

Koulibaly was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City all through the window with reports claiming the Premier League club did not match Napoli’s valuation.

“The truth is we never were in negotiations with his club at all about him”, Berrada told The Athletic.

“It was very interesting to see the amount of noise that was coming out from certain media outlets and social media.”

Slimani hints at stay

Islam Slimani has hinted that he could stay at Leicester City for the remainder of the season, reports Leicester Mercury.

Although he was dropped from the Foxes' squad, the Algeria international is said to be included in Brendan Rodgers' 25-man Premier League team.

In a social media chat with former teammate Danny Simpson, Slimani was asked if he’d be leaving the King Power Stadium but his response was “No, I stay.”

Muntari turns down Maritzburg for

Former midfielder Sulley Muntari has turned down an offer from in favour of a possible move to join Kaizer Chiefs, according to Kick Off.

The midfielder is reportedly keen to play in the South African top-flight after his contract with Spanish club Albacete expired at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs are banned by Fifa from signing any players for the next two transfer windows, although they have appealed the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.