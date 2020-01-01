African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Osimhen turns down Napoli move

Osimhen turns down offer

star Victor Osimhen has turned down the chance to join Napoli and he's awaiting an offer from the Premier League, according to Football Italia.

The Super Eagles striker was in last week to visit Napoli's management and inspect the club’s facilities, but he is said to be declining their €50 million offer.

The Italian outlet claims the 21-year-old is waiting for offers from either or to step forward.

not giving up on Kessie pursuit

Inter Milan are ready to re-ignite interest in Franck Kessie this summer and make a move for the midfielder.

Reports in Italy claim Milan are reluctant to sell the international to their city rivals but he is believed to be a huge admirer of Inter manager Antonio Conte.

Kessie has made himself a regular fixture in the Rossoneri's set-up since his arrival in 2017 and he has made 27 appearances so far in this campaign.

Partizan put €15m price tag on Umar

Serbian outfit Partizan Belgrade are demanding a transfer fee of €15 million for forward Sadiq Umar, Daily Record has reported.

The Nigeria youth international is reportedly attracting interest from Manchester United and after scoring 19 goals in 39 matches across all competitions this term.

Umar only joined Partizan permanently from in January after impressing during the first six months of his loan.

Man City & want Traore

Manchester United and Juventus are leading the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore, ESPN claims.

They are prepared to move for the 24-year-old if Nuno Espirito Santo's side misses out on qualification.

The player of Malian descent has contributed nine assists and six goals across all competitions for so far in this campaign.