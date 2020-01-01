African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Coronavirus stalling Elneny talks

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Coronavirus stalling Elneny talks

are ready to have talks over the future of Mohamed Elneny with Super Lig side but widespread of coronavirus has put it on hold, according to Turkish Football.

Elneny is currently on a season-long loan in after struggling to secure regular playing time at Emirates Stadium and he has played 19 Super Lig games so far in this campaign.

Arsenal are reportedly set to release the Egyptian midfielder permanently but Besiktas want another loan deal for him.

More teams

want star Eze

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing QPR’s Nigerian winger Eberechi Eze, according to the Sun.

The 21-year-old has 12 goals and eight assists in 37 Championship games this term and is valued at around £20 million but Spurs need to fend interest from and .

Former manager Mauricio Pochettino ignited Spurs' interest in Eze before his sacking but Mourinho is now keen on bringing the Nigerian wonder kid to North London.

Trezeguet linked with Turkey return

Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas have made winger Mahmoud Trezeguet their transfer priority for the summer, according to Turkish Football.

With Aston Villa struggling in the Premier League's relegation zone, Besiktas are looking to move for the international and guarantee him top-flight football.

Trezeguet moved to from Kasimpasa from last summer and he has provided four goals and an assist in his debut campaign.

Article continues below

and keen on Boga

Napoli are set to battle Inter Milan for the signing of midfielder Jeremie Boga, Calciomercato has reported.

Boga has been impressive since he moved to from in 2018, scoring eight goals and laying on two assists in the this season.