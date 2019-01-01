African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Arsenal open contract talks with Aubameyang

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

open contract talks with Aubameyang

In rewarding his outstanding form this season, Arsenal have started negotiations with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to renew his contract until 2023, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

The Gabonese striker has scored seven goals in eight Premier League matches this season and the Gunners are keen on tying him down with an improved deal.

Aubameyang moved to the Emirates Stadium in 2018 and still has two years left on his present contract.

The 30-year-old ended his first full season in as the joint-top scorer with 22 goals.

Norwich eye Bayern starlet Wriedt

Premier League club have set their sights on a move for starlet Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, according to Bild .

The Canaries are looking to strengthen their attacking options with the 25-year-old who has only played twice for the Bavarians first-team.

The striker has been in scintillating goalscoring form this season with eight goals in 11 league outings for the Bayern Munich reserve team in the German third-tier league.

to block Aurier's move

Tottenham Hotspur will not sanction Serge Aurier's exit in January despite heavy interest from , according to Tuttosport via Calciomercato .

Aurier has had a tough start to the 2019-20 campaign and he is struggling to get regular playing time in Mauricio Pochettino's team. He was sent off against last month.

Despite his struggles in the team, Spurs are not ready to release the Ivorian full-back who still has three years left on his contract.

Milan chasing Elneny and Baba Rahman

AC Milan are hoping to sign on-loan Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny in the January transfer window, Mercato 365 reports.

Elneny is currently on loan at but has been restricted to just an appearance in the Turkish Super Super Lig so far.

His debut appearance for the Black Eagles turned sour as he was sent off for an altercation and later given a three-match ban.

Aside from Elneny, the Italian outfit are also monitoring loanee Abdul Baba Rahman who has only played two games for Mallorca in this campaign.

Article continues below

& West Ham linked with Luyindama

Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham have shown interest in signing defender Christian Luyindama, according to Fanatik.

The Premier League clubs had scouts in attendance to watch the DR Congo international in action during Galatasaray's games against and PSG.

Luyindama joined the Lions permanently in the summer from Standard Liege after impressing during his loan spell in the second half of the 2018-19 season.